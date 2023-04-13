Hit Beeb drama Silent Witness latest show to be made in the Midlands

Amelia Fox and rest of the Silent Witness team will be shooting scenes in the region

The long-running series starring Amelia Fox will make the move early next year as part of the Beeb's 'Across the UK' programme to divert production outside of London.

It it the latest high-profile show to be transferred as the station seeks to increase overall investment in drama made and set in this region working in partnership with West Midlands Combined Authority and Create Central.

Cooking contest Masterchef is also heading to new studios in Digbeth, in Birmingham, next year joining alongside upcoming scripted commissions including Steven Knight’s This Town, Guz Khan’s hit comedy Man Like Mobeen and new CBBC drama Phoenix Rise.

The latest move has been welcomed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street who tweeted: "Another massive BBC win for the WM. From next year one of the BBC’s major programmes, Silent Witness, will be filmed right here in the West Mids. Delighted to see the MOU (memorandum of understanding) I signed with Tim Davie is continuing to deliver major productions - such exciting times for the WM.

"Over the next two years, we will also increase targeted investment in training and development opportunities to help grow the next generation of scripted shows from the region, including BBC Writersroom activity to grow authentic voices and stories."

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore, says: “We are committed to investing in the West Midlands and this plan will create a future proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape boosting high impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness in 2024.

"I’m excited about the increased opportunities this will bring to the creative talent in the area.”

Managing director for Scripted BBC Studios Mark Linsey says: “This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK - and in over 200 territories around the world. We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring.”

The series has been running for 27 years and the leading cast members have included Amanda Burton, Richard Lintern and Willia