Chris Brown announces UK tour with Birmingham date

The Grammy award-winning artist will begin the European headline tour in February 2023.
One date has been announced for the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, with the concert set to take place on Sunday, February 19.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am via the venues official box office, The Ticket Factory.
The full dates for the tour are:
February 12, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
February 14, 2023 – London, UK, The O2
February 15, 2023 – London, UK, The O2
February 19, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena
February 20, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
February 21, 2023 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena
February 24, 2023 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
February 26, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
February 28, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber Arena
March 1, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena
March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, Palais 12
March 4, 2023 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
March 6, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome