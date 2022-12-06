Chris Brown announces UK tour with Birmingham date

Chris Brown is coming to perform a UK for the first time in over 10 years

The Grammy award-winning artist will begin the European headline tour in February 2023.

One date has been announced for the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, with the concert set to take place on Sunday, February 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am via the venues official box office, The Ticket Factory.

The full dates for the tour are:

February 12, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

February 14, 2023 – London, UK, The O2

February 15, 2023 – London, UK, The O2

February 19, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

February 20, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

February 21, 2023 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

February 24, 2023 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

February 26, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

February 28, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, Rudolf-Weber Arena

March 1, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, Palais 12

March 4, 2023 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle