Review: Gary Numan at o2 Institute Birmingham

Gary Numan. Picture: Andy Shaw

The o2 Institute was packed with an audience that spanned generations. Obviously lots of fans there who have followed him for the length of his 40-plus year career and others who are coming new to his music.

The lights went down and the crowd were already up for an amazing night. The hall was filled with the sound of “Nuuummmmaaaannnn” as the band and then the main man appeared.

He opened with the title track of his stunning new album Intruder followed by a really track off the second Tubeway Army album Me, I disconnect From You then a really heavy version of Jagged.

A stunning opening and the Institute was hooked on every note and syllable sung by Numan.

Another new track from The Intruder album followed – The Gift – and back to another old song with The Promise.

His band comprising of Richard Beasley on drums, Steve Harris on guitar, Tim Slade on bass and David Brooks on Keyboards kept up the heavy booming sound track to the evening.

His mix of very old and very new continued with Metal, The Promise, Is This World Not Enough, Films and Resurrection.

This was followed by few real live favourites with Down In The Park, Everyday I Die, legendary track Cars which is reimagined these days, the awesome tracks My Name Is Ruin, Love Hurt Bleed and The Chosen. Before finishing with We Are Glass from his Telekon album.