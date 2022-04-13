Sutton Coldfield musical society set for 50th anniversary show

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

Sutton Coldfield Choral Society and Orchestra will perform Joseph Haydn’s masterpiece The Creation on Saturday, May 7 at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

Conducted by Richard Mason, Haydn’s magnificent oratorio was originally to be performed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the society but had to be delayed for the pandemic.

To recognise and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, the concert will also include Parry’s Coronation Anthem ‘I was Glad’.

The Society is joined by three excellent soloists Zoe Challenor (soprano) Adam Magee (tenor) and Timothy Mirfin (bass).

The choral society grew out of an evening class formed in 1969, re-constituted as the Sutton Coldfield Choral Society a year later.

Tickets at £18 (£10 children and students) are available via the Town Hall Box office on 0121 296 9543 or website at suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com

Definitely Mightbe

Meanwhile, a double bill of music is to take place at the town hall celebrating two of the UK’s most loved bands.

Leading tributes to Oasis and The Jam/Paul Weller will perform on May 20.

Definitely Mightbe is the UK’s authoritative and longest established Oasis tribute in the worldwith more than 2,000 shows under their belt.

Back by popular demand to the town hall, this time they share the bill with their incredible Changing Man, a thrilling tribute to ‘The Modfather’ Paul Weller, and The Jam.

The set contains attention to detail in sound and costume that is unrivalled.

A large dancefloor will be available for the full concert experience, with seating available. The Sir Doug Ellis Bar will open from 8pm, with the first band starting at 8.30pm

Tickets are £14 and available via the box office, on 0121 296 9543 or via suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com