Ticket ballot now open for Peaky Blinders red carpet premiere in Birmingham

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

The exclusive event is being held in the notorious gang's motherland of Birmingham on February 24 and the ballot for tickets opened on Friday.

Members of the programme’s cast will be joined on the red carpet by the show’s creator and writer Steven Knight.

There will be an exclusive screening of the first episode at Cineworld on Broad Street, followed by a Q&A session with Knight, director Anthony Byrne and some of the show's stars.

Knight said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this long awaited announcement that the Peaky Blinders premiere is coming to Birmingham.

"I’m proud to launch the latest chapter in this Birmingham story in my home town, and I’m sure that as ever, it will be a fantastic evening.”

Fans flocked to Birmingham Town Hall for the premiere in 2019

This is the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders and previous premieres have seen fans turn out in their droves dressed in flat caps and their 1920s finest.

Much of the series has been filmed at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, as well as across the West Midlands and in Liverpool.

Stuart Thomas, head of the Midlands for the BBC said: “I’m a huge fan of the show and along with the rest of the world, can’t wait to see the return of Peaky Blinders to BBC One.

"The red carpet premieres have become iconic in the city. This year we are ready to host an event for the people of Birmingham that the Shelby family would be proud of.”

Millions of viewers worldwide are hooked on the story of the notorious Shelby family’s rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of the working class West Midlands in the aftermath of the First World War.

To be in with a chance of getting tickets to the red carpet premiere, apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website.