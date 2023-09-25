It's a great eight for Drayton Manor at popular awards

Drayton Manor has won a host of awards

Organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, the awards see more than 220,000 public votes cast to reveal the UK’s most loved theme parks.

And Drayton Manor, based in Tamworth, is celebrating after winning gold awards as Best Value Theme Park, Best Thrill Ride for Maelstrom, Best New Event for Night at the Manor and Best Social Media Content.

It won silvers for Best Water Ride for Stormforce 10, Best Theme Park for Toddlers and Best New Attraction for Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash.