It's a great eight for Drayton Manor at popular awards

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

A Staffordshire attraction has won eight accolades at the UK Theme Park Awards.

Drayton Manor has won a host of awards

Organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, the awards see more than 220,000 public votes cast to reveal the UK’s most loved theme parks.

And Drayton Manor, based in Tamworth, is celebrating after winning gold awards as Best Value Theme Park, Best Thrill Ride for Maelstrom, Best New Event for Night at the Manor and Best Social Media Content.

It won silvers for Best Water Ride for Stormforce 10, Best Theme Park for Toddlers and Best New Attraction for Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash.

It also won a bronze for Best Customer Service.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

