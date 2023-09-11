Notification Settings

Hollywood Bowl opens at Merry Hill

By John CorserAttractionsPublished:

A £3.7 million family entertainment centre is ready to bowl over fans in the town as it officially opened its doors today at the Merry Hill shopping centre.

Centre manager Scott Jones, centre, and team members ready to bowl guests over and welcome them to the new centre

People can pre-book online to visit the new centre featuring 24 lanes including six VIP lanes, state-of-the-art amusements and a bar and diner.

It also offers arcade games, pool tables and a lounge area.

Scott Jones, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill, said: “We are so excited to finally be able to open the doors to our brand-new Hollywood Bowl centre here in Merry Hill. A lot of work and enthusiasm has gone into this project and being part of Merry Hill as the focal point of the emerging leisure quarter and its entertainment offering is fantastic.

“We look forward to welcoming the families and friends of the area through the doors of our new state-of-the-art bowling centre, to experience the true A-star treatment, especially in the run up to the festive season."

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, commented: “Hollywood Bowl is a massive addition to the centre and something we know our visitors have eagerly awaited. There’s serious fun awaiting the entire family; we know people will love relaxing and spending quality time here together.

“The opening of Hollywood Bowl’s dazzling range of bowling and fun activities is another big step forward in adding to the existing leisure offering at the centre. With the cinema, and broad choice of eateries, like the recent success of the newly opened Wagamamas, and even more entertainment options to come, Merry Hill is so much more than a place to shop.”

Visitors are advised to use the free parking on the multi-storey P6 car park opposite the cinema when visiting Hollywood Bowl.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

