Parade and pageantry to celebrate 85th anniversary of RAF Cosford

RAF Cosford hosted a parade to celebrate the station's 85th anniversary.

A parade took place at RAF Cosford earlier this week to celebrate the occasion – which also saw No.605 (County of Warwick) Squadron receive a new Standard, while No.2 School of Technical Training was reformed.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, was the parade’s reviewing officer, musical accompaniment was provided by The College Band from RAFC Cranwell, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight provided a Spitfire MK356 as a flypast.

With several hundred people on parade from across the station, three cheers were given for the Coronation of Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

A trio of aircraft provided stunning backdrops to the parade – a Cosford-based Tornado GR1 and Tornado F3 were joined by privately owned Hurricane R4118, which saw service in the Battle of Britain with 605 Squadron.

RAF Cosford’s Station Commander, Group Captain Cameron Gibb, said: "Today marked a special moment in our history. It has been a pleasure to see all of those on parade to mark the occasion of our 85th Anniversary, the reformation of No.2 School of Technical Training and the award of a new Standard to 605 Squadron.

"RAF Cosford personnel support the training of aircraft engineers, cyber specialists, physical training instructors, photographers and pilots. These roles are critical to the RAF and Defence, and today it’s a pleasure to recognise the professionalism of our personnel and their vital training role through a series of 85th anniversary events.

"I am incredibly proud of all at RAF Cosford for their part in our parade today, marking the station’s 85th anniversary."