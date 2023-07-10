Twycross Zoo launches new ticket deal to support families during cost-of-living crisis

Coco at Twycross Zoo

The ticket allows 12 months of free visits for the price of just one day.

As a charity, the Midlands-based zoo relies on visitors to support its work.

When visitors Gift Aid a ticket, the charity can claim 25p back from the government for every £1 spent; helping to increase vital funds needed to save species from extinction, at no extra cost to the visitor.

With increasing mortgage, energy, food and childcare bills for families across the UK, the team at Twycross Zoo said they want visitors to feel more at ease and able to enjoy multiple days out.

Twycross Zoo’s new annual ticket, which differs to its current annual membership, is a pre-book only ticket that must be purchased online in advance of visiting. At only £25 per adult and £19 per child, a whole year of visits costs as little as £1.43 per month. Visitors can also save 10 per cent on this price, when they book up to a day in advance.

Craig Dunkerley, CEO of Twycross Zoo said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our brand-new annual ticket, which will allow families to revisit Twycross Zoo for 12 months, offering more opportunities to discover our animals as well as support and learn about our ongoing conservation efforts here in the UK and internationally.

“We recognise the struggles and hardships of families throughout the UK so we want to ease the pressure and show our support as we head into the summer holidays, when families are looking for things to do.

“Twycross Zoo is a registered charity, so we rely heavily on income from visitors to support our charitable objectives of preventing extinction and protecting the natural world. We hope to see lots of families this summer to enjoy a whole year of countless days out that make a difference to our planet.”