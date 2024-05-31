Learn the unusual and adorable themed names for eleven newly-hatched penguin chicks at Chester Zoo

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo - a record breaker for the team as it is the most chicks they have had during hatching season in more than a decade.

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

The new arrivals are Humboldt penguins – of the 17 different species of penguin in the world, the Humboldt are 'highly threatened' and among the most at risk.

Parental duties are shared by penguins with both the mum and dad playing an active role in helping with the care of the youngsters on the nest.

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

Keepers are 'delighted' to report that each of the chicks has been nurtured beyond the delicate first 40 days of life and, to help them keep track of the new chicks, a different naming theme is selected each year – previous themes have included NHS heroes, brands of crisps, chocolate bars and British Olympic athletes.

This year, the chicks are being named after plants, with Nettle, Thistle, Dandelion, Tulip and Daffodil among the chosen names so far.

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

Zoe Sweetman, team manager of parrots and penguins at Chester Zoo, said: "This year has been a really good year for the penguins with the arrival of 11 new chicks – the most we've welcomed during hatching season here at the zoo for more than 10 years.

"We're delighted to say that all of the chicks are looking really healthy and the parents have done a superb job of caring for their new arrivals up to this point.

"As keepers, our main role in raising the new youngsters is to ensure the adult penguins have all they need. Sometimes this can mean providing extra fish, which the parents swallow, churn into a high-protein soup, and then regurgitate to feed the chicks. We also weigh the chicks regularly so that we can monitor their development – on average they've gone from a mere 80g to 2.5kg in just 40 days. It's been a huge team effort.

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo

"Each year the team chooses a new naming theme for the chicks. With 11 to name we could have chosen to name after an entire football team, but this year we've decided to go with plants. Nettle and Thistle are the more spiky characters among the group, whereas tulip and daffodil have colourful personalities."

Humboldt penguins, whose scientific name is spheniscus humboldti, are becoming increasingly rare and are now listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Found on the rocky coastal shores of Peru and Chile, the penguins face threats from climate change, over-fishing of their natural food sources and rising acidity and temperature levels in the oceans – all causing the penguins to search further from their nests for fish which increases their vulnerability.

They are social animals, living in large colonies of closely spaced burrows, and can reach swimming speeds of up to 25mph.