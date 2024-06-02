Faster Wolverhampton to Walsall train journey thanks to new Shrewsbury service - but with a catch

West Midlands Railway (WMR) is introducing a new timetable along the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton and Birmingham corridor, with its service going up to two trains per hour from Monday to Saturday.

Until now it has run an hourly service, stopping at all stations between Shropshire's county town and Wolverhampton, with Transport for Wales (TfW) offering a faster train.

However, from Monday, WMR is introducing a second 'semi-fast' service that stops at fewer stations - only Wellington, Telford Central and Shifnal - compared to its current train, while the other service is detoured via Tame Bridge Parkway on its way between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

WMR says the diversion is ahead of new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston being opened in late 2025.

The new service via Tame Bridge Parkway will also mean those wanting to travel between Wolverhampton and Walsall can enjoy a quicker journey