Police first announced the closure of the A38M between the M6 at Junction 6 and Lancaster Circus at around 4.30am on Sunday.

In a post on X, officers from the Central Motorway Police Group said: "A38M Aston Expressway is currently closed both in bound and outbound from the M6due to a serious RTC. Please use alternative routes. The road is likely to be closed for several hours."

National Highways has also confirmed the closure of the road in both directions south of Spaghetti Junction to Dartmouth Circus.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson added: "The A38 into and out of the city remains closed due to a serious collision.

"The closure is likely to remain in place for most of the morning. Please find an alternative route. Thank you for your patience."