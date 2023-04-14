Welcome for region's new tourism status

Black Country Museum chief executive Andrew Lovett

An agreement between VisitEngland and West Midlands Growth Company will see a new Local Visitor Economy Partnership formed representing Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country LVEP aims to give the area a voice at a national level, using its new status to shape national strategy and activities, and roll them out regionally.

The partnership with VisitEngland will give access to expert advice and training programmes, enabling the partnership to better support the region’s tourism businesses.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The Commonwealth Games in 2022 showed the world just how much the West Midlands has to offer.

"Achieving LVEP status will help us to build that profile even further, and to steer the discussions and implement policies that will build sustainable growth for our visitor economy businesses.”

Black Country Living Museum chief executive Andrew Lovett, the chairman of the West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “This is welcome news for the world class venues of Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country. Having a say in national policy, and how it is delivered locally, is crucial to ensuring brilliant visitor experiences.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, added: “It is great news that a new Local Visitor Economy Partnership is being formed for the West Midlands which, working with VisitEngland, will develop and promote tourism in Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

“Hospitality is one of our region’s most important sectors, and we are home to a host of internationally recognised cultural assets, from top visitor attractions to important heritage sites.

“Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, this new partnership will give us an important voice at national level, as well as access to the expertise and tools that can attract even more visitors to discover what we have to offer.”

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive of Dudley Council, said: “Dudley has a wealth of world class visitor attractions, from the historic Red House Glass Cone to the breathtaking national and local nature reserves and, of course, several sites which are part of the world-famous Black Country Unesco Global Geopark.

“We are delighted to be part of this partnership, which will provide a further platform to promote all Dudley has to offer.”