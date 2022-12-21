Christmas at Dudley Zoo in full swing with animals enjoying the festivities

The Santa’s post box for the Asian short-clawed otters

At this time of year, seasonal Brussels sprouts are incorporated into many of the attraction’s rare species’ five-a-day, including Kira the giraffe, who has been tucking into sprout stalks with gusto.

Meanwhile other animals across the 40-acre site have been treated to a few early wrapped presents.

Keepers have decorated enclosures with handcrafted enrichment gifts, including papier-mâché holly and berries for the meerkats, Santa’s post box for the Asian short-clawed otters and even the zoo’s smallest animals in the farm barn haven’t been forgotten, with a Santa’s workshop hideout for the guinea pigs.

Giraffes have been tucking into sprout stalks

And during the season of giving, the zoo says it is delighted to have contributed to 12 in-situ animal conservation projects across the globe, including £20,000 to Sintang Orangutan Center in Indonesia, £5,250 to Save the Tasmanian Devil in Australia and £2,800 to The Lemur Conservation Association in Madagascar, with 10 fundraising days held on-site throughout 2022 to raise awareness of various animal species, including tapirs, camels and parrots.

The meerkats have been enjoying the festivities

Media and communications officer, Rachel Hickman, said: “We’ve been enjoying a few wonderful festive weeks on site as we’ve welcomed families to our Christmas grotto, which has proved so popular we’ve had to release extra slots up until its closure on Christmas Eve, when Santa has to leave to collect the reindeer and fill his sleigh.

“Here at DZC, Christmas Day is the only day the zoo is closed to the public, but although it’s business as usual for our keeping team, many will still pop on site, even if they’re not on duty, to distribute a few special goodies left by Santa.”

There is a Santa’s workshop hideout for the guinea pigs