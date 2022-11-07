Tamworth fireworks event, with Tom Cruise theme, hailed a success

Tamworth's fireworks

Tamworth Borough Council’s 13th annual free fireworks event was complemented by an iconic Tom Cruise movies soundtrack as it took place in the Castle Grounds.

Organised by Tamworth Borough Council, the event has become a firm favourite in the town’s annual calendar of events with an estimated more than 20,000 people visited the town for Saturday’s spectacular.

This year’s dazzling display was perfectly timed to music from Tom Cruise movies, including the iconic tunes from Top Gun, with a stunning array of breath-taking pyrotechnics. The event also hosted fairground rides, music played by Gareth Evans and refreshment stalls.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Providing a programme of high-quality outdoor entertainment for families to enjoy free of charge is one of our priorities as a council and it’s great to see so many thousands of people taking advantage of the opportunity.