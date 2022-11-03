Tamworth Castle dig uncovers fascinating finds

The dig in Tamworth

The dig, led by archaeologist William Mitchell, a lecturer in Archaeology at Staffordshire University, was carried out over four days on the area near to Holloway car park, by Tamworth Castle.

The area was known to have housed historical mills potentially dating back to the Medieval period.

Archaeologists, in partnership with Tamworth Borough Council, were looking for the survival of any key historical remains that could shed light upon the early development of Tamworth.

Amongst the exciting finds were items dating from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s, suggesting these items were put in the location of where the mill once stood, to fill and level the land.

These items included bottles, pieces of vases and plates, animal bones and clay pottery. It is also believed that a wall belonging to the original mill was partly uncovered.

There were a number of interesting finds

In partnership with Staffordshire University, the dig was grant-funded through Tamworth Borough Council’s accredited museum at Tamworth Castle as part of the Art Fund UK and Museum Development West Midlands RESET project for community engagement. The university will now take the items uncovered to identify and catalogue them.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth has a rich history as the ancient capital of the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Mercia and we are very lucky to have this funded dig take place.

“The area around the bottom of the motte and near to the river, is believed to have been a significant site for milling. This site was removed and filled during the late 1800s – early 1900s and it was amazing to see so many items uncovered from this period."

“The public response to the dig has been incredible, so many adults and children joined in with uncovering the finds. We are excited to say this is only the first stage of this project, which will now see us working with a creative practitioner to create community workshops and outreach school sessions inspired by the finds.