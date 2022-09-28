See inside Walsall's epic new tenpin bowling centre which has taken over two former shops

The new venue on Crown Wharf Retail Park has 20 bowling lanes

Those who have previously visited the Mothercare and Peacock stores, which were previously situated at the site, will find the transformation inside hard to believe.

LED Lights, 20 bowling alleys, arcade games and escape rooms now fill the unit, creating a centre with something for everyone, the likes of which Walsall has not had locally before.

The centre has been opened by Ten Entertainment Group at Crown Wharf Retail Park, and families were already having a blast at a VIP event held on Tuesday.

Leann Breakwell from Aldridge enjoys a round of bowling

One of those enjoying it was Leann Breakwell from Aldridge, who was in attendance with Walsall Swimming Club and had booked in to have a go on the escape rooms after a round of bowling.

She said: "It has been lovely and it is a great thing to have in Walsall.

"We will one hundred per cent make use of this in the future, just in terms of general and when you think about it, for parties too.

"You have laser tag, the bowling, the escape rooms, it's perfect really."

The centre officially opens its doors on Wednesday, and even features arcade games, karaoke room and seven American pool tables.

Ashleigh Clarke and Jamie-Lee Allan from Rushall inside one of the new escape rooms

Staff from Tenpin, where £3 million has been spent on the new venue

The escape rooms are the first of their kind in the area and promise to be very popular with locals.

Brian Orme, North regional manager for Houdini’s Escape Rooms said: "We have three rooms in Walsall for people to enjoy.

"We have Room 13, which is a creepy hotel, The Creepy Carnival which is an abandoned ghost train and Escape from Alcatraz, based on the famous prison in San Francisco.

"When you enter, you are locked in for an hour, and it is your job to escape in that time frame.

"You follow clues, find keys, solve riddles and puzzles whilst having a great time with friends and family.

"These are standalone so anyone can just come down and try the escape rooms, or there are packages for everything together."

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/09/2022 - Tenpin Bowling has opened a new venue on Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall..

The bowling centre marks the latest milestone in the redevelopment of Walsall Town Centre, situated just a stone's throw away from the Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course which opened in May.