The Deer Barn

The Deer Barn is seen as an ideal venue for events such as parties, wedding receptions and business events.

Located in Tatenhill, the newly renovated barn is 340m² in size with space for up to 160 people seated and 250 standing.

The stylish barn has beautiful wood panelled walls, a balcony, modern feature lighting and a licensed bar.

Ivor Robinson, Tom Robinson and Ivor’s son Sam Robinson

People can take advantage of a range of packages available from simple room hire to fully catered events with some unusual added extras, such as exclusive soft play hire and a tractor ride around the farm.

Ivor and Tom Robinson, joint owners of the National Forest Adventure Farm, have created the new venue to further diversify their successful business since opening as a farm attraction back in 2004.

Ivor said: “We are really excited to be opening The Deer Barn this year, providing another way for people to enjoy our beautiful farm location.

"The Deer Barn events team are on hand to help people plan their event and we will be working closely with local suppliers to meet all our guests needs to run a fabulous event."

The Deer Barn

“My family have been farming here for over 50 years now and we are passionate about offering a fantastic rural venue in the great outdoors for people looking to run business events, hold a wedding reception or a special celebration.”