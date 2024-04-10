Review: Uproariously fun times at Shrek the Musical

Shrek the Musical has been brought to the stage of The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham by directors Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston in an all-singing, all-dancing spectacle.

The music accompanying it, written by Jeanine Tesori, is absolutely breathtaking and the live band perform it with passion and gusto – I had goosebumps for most of the evening.

Although it can be argued that the hit Dreamworks film was 'made for kids', the theatre was full to the brim with people of all ages who were roaring with laughter. Anyone could appreciate the jokes, acting and storyline that the cleverly-adapted play brings.

The story follows a young Shrek, played by Antony Lawrence, who leaves home to embark on his own journey of life, enjoying peace and solace at his homely swamp – until one day, everything changes.

The short-tempered Scots-ogre is called upon by a troop of sassy fairytale characters to confront Lord Farquaad, and in doing so, save Princess Fiona. Fiona is excellently portrayed by dancer, singer and actress Joanne Clifton.

Shrek the Musical

Of course, Shrek isn't doing this on his own – he is joined by his overly-loyal companion Donkey, played by Brandon Lee Sears – an American performer who perfectly represents the hilarious and loveable character. Donkey and Shrek's relationship is portrayed just as well on stage as it is on screen.

Although he was not the Prince Charming she expected, Fiona and Shrek's love for each other has it's own adventure, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Will they, won't they? We all know they will, but the enticing story makes you think twice.

You couldn't lose interest even if you tried – every second there is something that draws your attention – glittering outfits, colourful props, and the incredible set. Layers upon layers of beautiful imagery and lighting created all kinds of environments – the kingdom of Duloc, Shrek's swamp, a flowery meadow, and a woodland forest, to name a few.

The voices of the performers will truly make your jaw drop. One of said performers featured in mine and my cousin's favourite scene – when Donkey meets the the dragon that guards Princess Fiona in her castle.

Without giving too much away, this scene was truly breathtaking. The dragon is played by Cherece Richards, who was my favourite performer in the entire show. Her voice was intoxicating and her stage presence absolutely blows you away.

Often, the end of a play is the worst part – especially if it was a really good play, like this one is. But trust me when I say that the cast gives you the most amazing, fun-filled send off.

Shrek the Musical has been carefully thought out to bring as much charisma, excitement and fun to the stage and audience as possible. The attention to detail and phenomenal live band top off the show, and I would highly recommend everyone to experience it – you won't regret it.

The musical will be in Birmingham until April 14, and tickets can be booked here.