The Big Debate: Beach getaway vs countryside escape

Andy Richardson: Get away from it all in the countryside

In good debates, it’s wise to find common ground. And so while advocating the countryside as being blissful, transcendent, and the finest place to spend spare time, it’s entirely reasonable to recognise the beauty, delight, and otherworldly beauty of the coast.

To admire one is not to denigrate the other. Far from it. Our island nation benefits from sumptuous expanses of sea and sand, remarkable geomorphic structures, and a plethora – yes, a plethora – or remarkable and unique wildlife and plantlife that makes its home on the coast.

The sound of waves is hypnotic, the lull of water on pebble or sand deeply soothing. But then the countryside offers all of that, and more.

From babbling brooks and waterfalls, to silvery streams that twinkle in the sunlight, from steepling cliffs and vertiginous hills to tranquil hideaways and deeply peaceful areas of seclusion, the countryside has it all. And while the coastline can become crowded from spring through to autumn – and, thanks to the incumbent Government, boasts seas that are literally full of sewage – the countryside provides better prospects for relaxation. Want to get away from it, then just head off the beaten track. There won’t be ice cream vendors, people with smart speakers or BBQs in hot sand, or water company overflows of effluent, for a start.

Getting away from it never felt so good as sitting beneath a broad-breasted oak tree, as rambling along a quiet path, as working out how to reach a lofty peak, or as listening to birdsong come spring.

Heather Large: The coast draws me in

I’m going to start by saying something similar to my colleague Andy.

I absolutely adore the countryside. The hamlet where I live is surrounded by fields full of horses, sheep and cows.

I love looking out of the window and seeing the signs of the changing seasons as my view changes colour throughout the year.

But there is something about the sea that always draws me in.

Living in the land-locked Midlands means seeing the coast is rare and that makes it even more special for me.

I love hearing the gentle roar of the waves and the high-pitched screeches of the seagulls flying in the sky above me.

There is always something quite calming about the sea, no matter the time of year.

For me there is no attraction in lying on the beach, for me it’s all about long walks along the sands or trek along a coastal path taking in the magnificent views.

I love watching the patterns the water makes on the sand as the tide starts to come in.

In winter, when the weather is harsher, the power of a rough sea never ceases to amaze me. Sometimes I get too close and have to jump back to avoid getting wet feet. But that’s all part of the fun.

For me the best holidays combine both the seaside and the countryside – but I will never stop being drawn to the sea.