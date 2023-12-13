Bradshaws Christmas Trees are hoping to have the best year ever this year as they kick-start their tree sale with over 4,000 festive ferns.

The family have been working hard over the last few months making sure their trees this year are bigger and more festive than ever.

This year the family is also making tree shopping extra festive, offering a range of drinks, including hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Dominic Sedgley, seasonal retail manager of Bradshaws Christmas Trees, said: "We are currently doing really well selling the tree this year.

"We have quite a few to choose from on-site, we specialise in low needle drop trees from around three feet up, I think the largest trees we do are about 25 feet."

This year the group is also offering hot chocolate and mulled wine to sip while searching for your perfect tree or wreath.

Dominic continued: "We are hoping to have our biggest year this year, we have offered mulled wine and lots of chocolate for those who want to come and have a shop around.

"As well as the trees we are also offering a selection of festive wreaths, the wreaths are made from holly and foliage and we are all lovely so you get some free Christmas cheer with every purchase."

The trees are raised in the UK, before being cut and either placed into pots or left loose.

Dominic said: "We are a family-run business, all of our trees are grown right here in the UK on this farm, they are real English Christmas trees.

"It's a great festive day out for the family I think."

Bradshaws Christmas Trees are based in Wrottesley Park Road, in Perton, opening between the hours of 9am and 5pm each day.