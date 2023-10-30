The Dead South

The group was to have been playing in the Civic at The Halls on Saturday, November 4 as part of a Uk and Ireland tour.

Band member Danny Kenyon's wife is pregnant and is having to give birth earlier than expected for the baby's health and safety.

Concerts in Nottingham, Cambridge, Portsmouth, Bristol and Plymouth later in the month are also off.

The four-piece folk and bluegrass band, which formed in 2012, said in a statement: "We’re gutted to have to cancel these shows, but family comes first, and we really hope you understand that this is the decision that absolutely has to be made at this time.

"We’d like to make it up to you by offering you first crack at tickets when they go on sale the next time we come to the UK, likely in the first half of 2025."