Jude Bellingham is back where it all began

Jude Belingham McDonalds Fun Football 13 September 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson.

But for Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham it all began with a love of having a kickabout in the park with his friends.

The England midfielder has hit the ground running in the La Liga since his £88.5million move to Real Madrid in June.

But the 20-year-old, who previously played for Borussia Dortmund, hasn't forgotten his Black Country roots.

He recently returned to Stourbridge to help inspire the next generation of players as well as paying a visit to many of the town's familiar landmarks.

It was a real trip down memory lane as he attended a McDonald’s Fun Football session at Lea Vale Playing Fields, where he played as a child.

"It doesn’t feel that long ago that I was in their position on this pitch having a kick about with my mates, so to be back here in the same place seeing all these kids copy my celebration and talk about how they want to grow up to be like me is really special," says Jude, who attended Hagley Primary School.

He took the first steps is his career at an early age playing football at Stourbridge Juniors before joining Birmingham City as an under-8.

Jude went on to become the club's youngest first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16.

In 2020, he signed a five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund worth £60,000 a week in a £30million deal and became the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

Blues paid tribute to their youngest ever first team player, who made 44 appearances for the club, by retiring their number 22 shirt in his honour.

The game may well be in his blood as his father, Mark, used to be a prolific goalscorer in non-league football, while younger brother Jobe is currently playing for Sunderland in the EFL Championship.

Jude was called up to the England senior squad for the first time in November 2020 and went on to score his first senior international goal, in England's 6–2 win over Iran in the 2022 World Cup.

But, during his recent visit to Stourbridge, he admitted it took him a while to fall in love with the game that gives him so much now.

“When I was a kid, I remember thinking I couldn’t be bothered to go to training, but when I got there, I would see my friends, I would get involved in the little warm up games and I would have loads of fun and before I knew it the session was done. That is where my love of the game started," he explains.

Jude joined McDonald’s Fun Football - a programme that provides free, inclusive football coaching for children aged five to 11 across more than 1,500 locations in the UK - as an ambassador earlier this year.

His visit to Stourbridge was organised to celebrate 32,000 hours of Fun Football being made available to children for free this autumn.

“I think it's really important for an initiative like this to be available to kids up and down the country, for me personally, I love being able to give back to the kind of initiative that got me into the game in the first place - especially in my hometown."

A group of children from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School were invited by McDonald’s Fun Football to attend the session at Lea Vale playing fields and were surprised at the arrival of the ‘special guest’.

"Despite his high profile, Jude was happy to join in the session with our children and interact with other members of our school community," says principal Anthony Wilkes

"He can be rightly proud of his achievements as a footballer but also as a kind, humble and generous person, many of the values that we promote in our children at St Joseph’s.

"The children were thrilled to meet and play football with Jude and were inspired by his journey from Stourbridge local boy to professional footballer.

"We would be delighted to welcome Jude back to visit us in the future to share his achievements with us.”

Children who attend the Kixx Stourbridge football sessions, run by former Wolves and Kidderminster Harriers player, Martin Riley, were also invited to meet Jude.

"It was really exciting for the kids - and the coaches. He's one of biggest names in football at the moment.

"His visit to Stourbridge was the day after he won Man of the Match in England's match against Scotland at Hampden Park.

"We had to keep it quiet and he kids were all really surprised - they thought it was going to be an old England player," says Martin, who also runs Kixx Wolverhampton and Kixx Kidderminster.

"Jude played a bit of football and chatted with the kids and signed autographs. He had so much time for the kids and everyone else who was there.

"It's great for the kids to meet one of their heroes," adds the 36-year-old.

Jude said he was grateful for the opportunity to meet the children and help them in the sessions “It's really humbling, to be honest.

"Hearing how they talk about you and how your journey is inspiring them, and how the Fun Football sessions make them enjoy playing football.

"And that's the most important thing when it comes to these sessions. Boys and girls competing together, having fun, and making new friends.”

“That’s why I am so passionate about what McDonald’s is doing here, they are providing kids that opportunity to fall in love with the game and it is all free. It is exactly what kept me playing in my early years.

"These sessions can be done by anyone regardless of ability, they happen all over the country, and we are seeing so many more kids getting into the game as a result.

"At this session for example, it makes me so happy to see so many boys and girls playing football together and enjoying their football - it’s what football is all about.

“I think at this age, one of the most important things is having fun, socializing, and getting to meet new people through playing football.

"Enjoying the activities during the sessions. I think, when I've done it, some kids enjoy some of the more popular games, things like stuck in the mud.

"But other kids really enjoy the big game at the end, so these sessions have something for everyone, that is what got me into the game."

For more information about Fun Football sessions, which are designed to allow children aged 5-11 to participate, regardless of ability, alongside FA qualified coaches, visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football