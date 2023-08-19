Where to watch the Women's World Cup final in the West Midlands - including on the big screen

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

The Lionesses knocked co-hosts Australia out on Wednesday, and will be hoping to deliver World Cup success to England for the first time since 1966.

There has been calls for a relaxation to rules which prohibits alcohol to be served before 11am, but regardless, pubs across the nation will be full of England fans cheering Sarina Wiegman's side on.

Football fans will be able to watch Sunday's final on a giant screen at Sandwell Valley Showground.

From 10.30am, Sandwell Council is hosting a big screening of the final, with free entry.

Viewers are encouraged to bring a picnic chair or blanket, and refreshments will be available to buy including a bar.

Sandwell Council leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “It’s great to see the Lionesses in the World Cup final. It’s so well deserved and we send them all our best wishes for Sunday’s final against Spain. Come on England!

“We support grassroots sport here in Sandwell and The Albion Foundation have been running training sessions for any girls who have been inspired by the World Cup this summer.”

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said: “This is a historic moment and we wanted to give Sandwell people the opportunity to come together to watch the Lionesses as they bid to win their first World Cup.

“Everyone is invited to watch on the live screen at Sandwell Valley and we hope for an England victory!”

The football screening on Sunday is free entry and no tickets are required. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome and parking is available at Sandwell Valley car parks (usual parking charges apply).

Pub chain Greene King will be offering a free drink to anyone that goes to one of their sports pubs on Sunday to watch the final whilst wearing England colours, face paint or a kit.

We compiled a list of some venues across the region that will be showing the Women's World Cup final: