Picturesque Black Country walks to keep children entertained during the summer holidays

There are plenty of walks to try over the summer holidays

They can also learn something about local history and nature with a series of walks around the Brierley Hill area.

The historic and picturesque Delph Locks on the Dudley No 1 Canal are eight canal locks that link the Dudley and Stourbridge canals in Brierley Hill and offer a number of walking and visitor options.

Known locally as the Nine Locks played in the Industrial Revolution, but have now become an important haven for flora, fauna and wildlife.

There are various options including the Canal & River Trust's Dog Friendly Pub Walk, a leisurely stroll from Merry Hill to Delph, with a distance of around a mile and a half and taking just over half an hour

For those looking for something more challenging, the All Trails website offers a number options centred around Brierley Hill and include:

Bonded Warehouse to Whittington Canal – A 9.8km walk is estimated to take around two and a half hours.

The route is from the Bonded Warehouse in Stourbridge to Whittington Lock and takes in views of the surrounding countryside. At the start of the walk, there are signs of Stourbridge's industrial past and there are a few nature boards along the walk giving more information.

Fens Pools to Stourbridge – A 5.6km trek, taking around 1.5 hours.

It commences at The Fens Pools in Pensnett and ends near The Bonded Warehouse. There are a couple of nature boards along the route detailing some of the history of the local area. There are also points of historical interest. The footpath is a well maintained

Fens Pool Local and Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve – A challenging 10.5km, taking just over three hours

A trail taking you through Fen Pools Local Nature Reserve, passing Grove Pool and Middle Pool where you can spot birds such as oystercatchers and whitethroats.

Buckpool Nature Reserve Circular – A distance of 3.5km, taking 50 minutes.