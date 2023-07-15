Film Talk: Looking Back – Scoring goals with Bend It Like Beckham

The stars of Bend It Like Beckham

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, 2002's Bend It Like Beckham is a sports comedy-drama film that captured the hearts of movie fans everywhere, and remains a cult favourite to this day.

Produced from a screenplay by Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, and Guljit Bindra, this one stars Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in a tale of two young women from different backgrounds who are chasing futures in the beautiful game despite their parents' wishes.

Development of the flick began after Chadha, Bindra, and Berges completed the screenplay in early 2001. Nagra and Knightley were hired shortly after, with the rest of the cast rounded out by May that year.

Produced in collaboration with The Football Association, Bend It Like Beckham was filmed in multiple locations including London and Hamburg. With a main cast completed by Anupam Kher, Juliet Stevenson, Shaznay Lewis, and Archie Panjabi, hopes for this one were high, but would Bend It Like Beckham score those coveted box office goals? There was everything to play for...

Londoner Jess Bhamra (Nagra) lives for the beautiful game. Her greatest confidante is her poster of footballing legend David Beckham, and she dreams of a future on the professional pitch. However, Jess only plays casual games in the park with her male pals, and has no experience of organised matches. It isn't long though until she is spotted by Jules Paxton (Knightley), a young player in a local women's league who convinces Jess to try out for her team.

With her eyes also on a football career, Jules is determined to score a spot for a team in the Women's United Soccer Association in the United States and enjoy a future across the Atlantic.

Jess's footballing dreams go firmly against what her traditional Punjabi parents have in mind for her – law school and a nice married life. But Jess is drawn to Jules's team regardless of their wishes. Though Jess is jealous of Jules, she is unaware that her new friend also has a mother who wants to steer her focus away from football.

Handsome team coach Joe (Meyers) tries to support Jess in her footballing obstacles as a game approaches at which an American scout will be present who could make both Jess and Jules's dreams a reality. But when the final whistle blows, will it be heartache or elation for our heroines?

Released on April 12, 2002, Bend It Like Beckham received praise from critics, who complimented its marriage of a light-hearted tone and more serious commentary on South Asian social norms and culture. Grossing $76.6 million at the box office, it became the highest-grossing football sports film at the time, and was eventually adapted into a stage musical.