Award-winning musical Come From Away landing in Wolverhampton next year

Come From Away will play at the Wolverhampton Grand and Birmingham Hippodrome next year.

Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada in the wake of 9/11 and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Coming direct from the West End, the award-winning show is embarking on a UK tour, stopping off at Birmingham Hippodrome in May 2024 and the Wolverhampton Grand in November 2024.

Experience the joyous story and soaring music as spirited locals and global passengers come together and forge friendships that will stay with them forever.

The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter and the eager local news reporter are among the many real characters caught at the start of the moment that changed the course of history, and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity, and unity.

Come From Away will play at the Wolverhampton Grand and Birmingham Hippodrome next year. Come From Away will play at the Wolverhampton Grand and Birmingham Hippodrome next year.

The show has won Best New Musical awards across the globe and celebrated record-breaking engagements in the West End, on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

On the West End alone, it played to more than 850,000 people over the course of 1000 performances.

Come From Away will be at the Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday, May 21 – Saturday, June 1 2024. Tickets for Birmingham will go on sale soon.