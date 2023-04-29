Notification Settings

The Only Way is Wolves as Gemma Collins turns heads of drivers heading into city

Gemma Collins has made an appearance outside a builders merchants in Wolverhampton.

The cardboard cut-out of Gemma Collins has been stuck on the wall outside the shop
It's not the real GC though, just a glamorous cardboard cut-out of her running in a polka dot swimming costume, Baywatch style.

The life-sizes cut out was spotted outside Dudley Road Builders and Plumbers Merchants, and has been turning heads as drivers make their way into Wolverhampton city centre.

Manger of Dudley Road Builders, Jason, won the poster as a joke

Manager Jason Sangha was given the GC cut-out "as a joke" at a charity auction last year, where football memorabilia was being sold. He gave the highest bid for one of Steven Gerrard's football boots, and with it, was given the poster of Gemma Collins.

Steven Gerrards boot, for which Jason bid the highest

The 55-year-old said: "We won it last year and were going to throw it away, but one of the workers said we should put it up, so we did.

"Everyone takes pictures and finds it hilarious. When there's traffic we see people laughing and we already know what they're laughing at."

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

