New Edgbaston terrace will offer panoramic views

By John Corser

Edgbaston Stadium is preparing to unveil a Skyline roof-top terrace that will transform its match day experience for guests.

How Skyline will look
Skyline at the height of the South Stand will offer spectacular panoramic views of the pitch and Birmingham cityscape.

The major refurbishment includes high-end hospitality and banqueting, private inclusive bar, reception areas, live music and DJ, plus superior seating in a partially-covered, contemporary roof-top setting.

Edgbaston is working on Skyline in partnership with Stadia by GL Events, Arcadis and Woo Architects, who devised concepts for areas at Wembley, Twickenham and the London Stadium.

Skyline is set for completion in the coming weeks with packages now on sale for a host of major match days in 2023, including the men’s Ashes Test, England men’s T20 against New Zealand and Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Chief Operating Officer at Edgbaston, Craig Flindall, said Skyline is set to be one of the most unique spaces in the world to enjoy a cricket match.

He added: “Skyline will be a stunning viewing deck, offering an unrivalled spectator experience, that will be the envy of cricket enthusiasts around the world.

“It’s a contemporary, vibrant space that transforms the existing seating area to a stunning high-spec fit-out, offering a premium experience for spectators.

“The development is part of our wider master plan to further develop the facilities at Edgbaston and create more multi-purpose spaces. Skyline does that by giving us the opportunity to expand our corporate and entertainment offering to host more summer parties and outdoor events.

“The environment will be relaxed and informal, where there are not only exceptional pitch views but where the food is plentiful, and the atmosphere fun and lively.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

