Love is Blind UK is happening - and applications are open

Love is Blind

Love Is Blind UK is set to debut on the streaming platform in 2024.

The hit show follows single contestants attempting to find love even before first sight.

Now, applications are open to those seeking a much less conventional approach to finding 'the one'.

In case you need a reminder, the show has singletons step into bespoke pods to talk to potential love interests without seeing what they look like.

Then, once contestants have discovered their match, the two see each other for the very first time.

The couples then return to the real world to plan their wedding day and see how their initial connection holds up outside of the pods.