Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Love is Blind UK is happening - and applications are open

By Megan JonesEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Netflix's hit dating show Love Is Blind is officially launching in the UK, and applications to take part are open.

Love is Blind
Love is Blind

Love Is Blind UK is set to debut on the streaming platform in 2024.

The hit show follows single contestants attempting to find love even before first sight.

Now, applications are open to those seeking a much less conventional approach to finding 'the one'.

In case you need a reminder, the show has singletons step into bespoke pods to talk to potential love interests without seeing what they look like.

Then, once contestants have discovered their match, the two see each other for the very first time.

The couples then return to the real world to plan their wedding day and see how their initial connection holds up outside of the pods.

Filming starts later this year and applicants must be over the age of 18. To apply, visit shortaudition.com/loveisblinduk.

Entertainment
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News