Avid collector to sell more trading cards after bumper Pokémon lot went for £200k

Gordon White with his collection of trading card tins.

Gordon White, an avid trading card collector and player has put the second half of his massive haul up for auction after selling a Pokèmon collection for around £200,000 last year.

The second set, which features cards from the popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering, will be auctioned off by Staffordshire Auctioneer Richard Winterton Auctioneers Limited.

Pokemon Pop Series

Magic: The Gathering seventh edition cards

Mr White, said: "For me, the fun is the completing–not the collecting, it's the completion. And as far as I'm concerned, I've completed it so it's time to pass it all on."

Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and released in 1993 by Wizards of the East Coast, where it went on to be the forerunner of the trading card game genre, pre-dating popular games like Pokemon, Yughio and Cardfight! Vanguard.

Richard Winterton, head auctioneer, said: "This is the first time that we have had full sets of Magic: The Gathering cards on sale. A collection of this magnitude does not come around very often.

"Gordon initially chose to sell his collection through us as he saw how we had marketed other important Pokemon collections and the team has been painstaking in their attention to detail cataloguing these incredible cards."

Highlights of the auction will be a set of seventh edition, foil cards, estimated to fetch around £10,000, and pre-release promo cards estimated to fetch around £4,000.

Other cards in the sale include VS System, Marvel and DC, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter cards from the early 2000s.

The auction is live now and is set to close on February 19 at 5pm.