Classic steam loco running through Staffordshire every day this week - when and where to see it

The 1948-built engine, No. 61306 Mayflower, is running a circular route starting and finishing at Crewe, taking it via Chester and Shrewsbury, before it skirts round Wolverhampton and heads up to Stafford.
After initially running on Tuesday, the B1 class locomotive is running every day up until Friday, giving enthusiasts numerous opportunities to see the 74-year-old engine.
The trips are not carrying paying passengers and are being used as test runs to help crews at Locomotive Services Limited get used to the engine which was bought by the company last year, as well as giving trainee drivers and firemen more 'on the job hours' to help them become fully qualified and operate steam locomotives on the main line.
Times for the journeys this week are as follows:
Wrexham General - 10.59am
Ruabon - 11.05am
Chirk - 11.10am
Gobowen - 11.13am
Shrewsbury 11.39am-11.49am
Once at Shrewsbury station, the train then reverses to Coton Hill sidings, where it arrives at 11.55am before departing at 12.42pm for the return leg to Crewe.
After leaving Coton Hill, it will pass through:
Shrewsbury - 12.47pm
Wellington - 1.05pm
Oakengates - 1.10pm
Telford Central - 1.12pm
Shifnal - 1.16pm
Cosford - 1.20pm
Penkridge - 2.52pm
Rickerscote - 2.59pm
Stafford - 3.02pm
People can follow the train's progress on Real Time Trains to see if it's running to time or not.
Wednesday, Shrewsbury to Crewe
Thursday, Crewe to Shrewsbury
Thursday, Shrewsbury to Crewe
Friday, Crewe to Shrewsbury
Friday, Shrewsbury to Crewe
Mayflower was built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow and for British Railways' Eastern Region. It work in the Hull and Bradford areas before being withdrawn from service in September 1967.
It was immediately bought by preservationists and based at Carnforth in the 1970s.
Locomotive Services Group bought the loco, along with the railtour operator Steam Dreams, last year. It now runs in the British Railways apple green livery it first carried when new.