Preparations continuing for popular Himley bonfire and fireworks night

Councillor Shaun Keasey is getting ready for the big night at Himley Hall

The Himley Bonfire and Fireworks show will be returning to the park on Saturday, November 5 for an evening for the whole family, including a 30-minute firework display, set to music inspired by the story of "Around the World in 80 Days".

The event, which is expected to welcome more than 20,000 people, will feature a large bonfire, giant funfair, street entertainment performances, a night market and food from around the world and there are VIP and premium space tickets available to buy for the event.

VIP tickets will provide access to the Hall, including two rooms with seating, the hard standing area on the terrace with views across the south lawns and lake and the premium viewing area, as well as a private bar and indoor toilets.

The premium viewing area is next to the hall on the south lawns and has an elevated view of the park and lake, with selected food and drink vendors, including alcoholic beverages, only be available in this area.

Standard tickets will provide access to the main park area, where alcohol will not be on sale, the night market and funfair.

Event organisers have also confirmed transport plans for the region’s favourite fireworks event at Himley Hall and Park, with shuttle buses and overflow parking available.

The free shuttle bus, operated by National Express, is set to run to and from locations including Dudley, Stourbridge and Halesowen bus stations, Kingswinford Cross, Quarry Bank High Street, Sedgley Bull Ring, Roseville in Coseley, Wombourne Church, Cradley Railway Station and Waterfront East carpark at Merry Hill.

Limited car parking is also available on site at Himley Hall at a cost of £8 per vehicle, which must be paid on the day and by cash only, although spaces cannot be pre-booked and are on a first come, first served basis.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member for commercialisation and HR, said: "We know thousands of families from across the region are eagerly awaiting our wonderful bonfire and fireworks event.

"Himley Bonfire is always a huge draw and last year’s event sold out fast, so grab your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

"We are expecting more than 20,000 people to join us on 5 November and we are asking people to jump on one of the free buses to help minimise congestion.

"For those who do plan to drive, parking is limited and spaces tend to fill up quickly at the park so please set out with plenty of time and be mindful that spaces may not be available."

The council has also asked for donations from anyone with unwanted wooden pallets to help with building the bonfire, with Mr Keasey making an appeal to local businesses to help out.

He said: "We are lucky to be tremendously supported by local companies that donate huge numbers of pallets and we’re calling on local businesses to help us again this year. Anyone who can help is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."