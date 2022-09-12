Food bank benefits from generosity of auto fans in Bridgnorth

The Stig with Italian Automoto Club director David Morris, left, and Jeremy Dutton

Members of the Italian AutoMoto Club turned the high street into a real playground for petrolheads and bike fans, with well over 125 cars and 150 scooters on display, from Alfa Romeos to Ducatis and everything in between.

Everybody who displayed a vehicle, whether club members or not, also gave items to Bridgnorth Food Bank, with one car enthusiast bringing 96 bottles of fruit juice and others bringing tins, cereals and packets which were displayed at the entrance to the motor show, at Whitburn Street.

TV's The Stig from Top Gear turned up to present the items to food bank organiser Liz Bird.

Ben Cotterill, from Tipton, with his Alfa 156 GTA

Teresa Lippitt, from Bridgnorth, and son Edward Lippett, 15

Many cash donations were made as well, and event organiser David Morris from Shrewsbury - who displayed one of his own super cars - said they were delighted with the numbers that turned out to display their vehicles, and to look around, and were delighted to be able to help the food bank out at the same time.

He said: "You don't have to be a member of the club to display a vehicle here but you do need to register so we know how many people and vehicles will be here and we had a bumper number, including many from a good distance away such as North Wales.

The Italian Automoto Festival in Bridgnorth

"The most expensive vehicle on display was a Lamborghini Aventador valued at £450,000, so that gives you some idea of the quality of the cars on display.