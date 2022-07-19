Applications open for regional tourism awards

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 11/09/2021..Pic at the Black Country Museum, Dudley, at a Peaky Blinder night..

Tourism and hospitality businesses are being encouraged to enter the awards, which will celebrate an unprecedented 12 months for the region’s visitor economy.

With Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture ending in May, and the West Midlands welcoming the world at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2023 Awards ceremony next spring will pay tribute to the venues and individuals who played their part in delivering a fantastic experience for new and returning visitors to the region.

There are15 categories, including taste of the West Midlands and large hotel of the year.

The business events venue of the year category returns for 2023 following the Covid-19 pandemic, and a new award – tourism event or festival – will recognise the providers of a truly memorable and immersive occasion.

Supported by the Business and Tourism Programme, delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company – which aims to attract visitors and events to the region – the awards are free to enter and will be independently judged.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands tourism scene is in the global spotlight like never before this year, thanks to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. We want to use this next cycle of the Tourism Awards to recognise and honour the West Midlands businesses and individuals who went the extra mile to give our many domestic and international guests an unforgettable experience.

“Entering the West Midlands Tourism Awards can have huge benefits for venues. They can increase the regional and national profile of a business, highlight areas for improvement during the judging process, and motivate team members, who have worked hard to welcome visitors.

“We urge businesses across the West Midlands – from accommodation providers and events venues to restaurants and attractions – to log on to our website and get involved.”

The gold and silver winners of each category will be automatically shortlisted for VisitEngland’s National Awards for Excellence in summer 2023. At VisitEngland’s 2022 ceremony, held in June at the Library of Birmingham, the Black Country Living Museum won national recognition as the Gold award winner of the resilience and innovation award.