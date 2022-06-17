WATCH: Lord of the Dance flash mob dazzle passengers at Birmingham New Street station

Lord of the Dance cast take over Birmingham New Street station Photo: Birmingham Alexandra

The cast of Lord of the Dance will be performing at Birmingham Alexandra until Sunday of this week, but some have already been treated to a preview of the show.

The flash mob took to New Street station at around 4.30pm yesterday for a toe-tapping performance of the well-known Irish musical created by Michael Flatley.

Now in its 25th year, the high-energy musical is back to dazzle audiences once more with its dancing, music, choreography and story-telling.

Tickets are available to buy via the Birmingham Alexandra website, but there is limited availability on some dates.

Watch the video here and scroll down for more photos:

