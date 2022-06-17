Notification Settings

WATCH: Lord of the Dance flash mob dazzle passengers at Birmingham New Street station

By Megan Howe

Passengers gathered to watch the cast of Lord of the Dance as they took over the concourse of Birmingham New Street station.

Lord of the Dance cast take over Birmingham New Street station Photo: Birmingham Alexandra
The cast of Lord of the Dance will be performing at Birmingham Alexandra until Sunday of this week, but some have already been treated to a preview of the show.

The flash mob took to New Street station at around 4.30pm yesterday for a toe-tapping performance of the well-known Irish musical created by Michael Flatley.

Now in its 25th year, the high-energy musical is back to dazzle audiences once more with its dancing, music, choreography and story-telling.

Tickets are available to buy via the Birmingham Alexandra website, but there is limited availability on some dates.

Watch the video here and scroll down for more photos:

