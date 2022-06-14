Old Rep Theatre announces partnership with theatre company

Members of TCU (The Creative Universe) outside The Old Rep

The Creative Universe - a grassroots Black-led company that specialise in street-based theatre - was established in 2014 by Kieron ‘Konez’ Burke and Tennexa Freeman along with other supporting diverse artists.

The company will be based at The Old Rep Theatre and work alongside staff to showcase professional productions, theatre workshops and training opportunities for young people to work within the creative arts.

The resident company will stage their Summer pantomime Zendaya at the venue on Wednesday 27 and Thursday July 28, with a relaxed performance on the Thursday.

The event is a Creative City Project, funded by Birmingham City Council, and will be part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Theatre Manager of The Old Rep Theatre, Darren Knapton, said: “As one of Birmingham’s most historic theatres, The Old Rep Theatre is very excited to welcome Zendaya to our iconic stage and immerse the city in British Caribbean heritage through this newly devised pantomime.

“To be able to welcome some of Birmingham’s ultra-talented performers to the theatre is always a real blessing. We are thrilled to be working in partnership with The Creative Universe and look forward to what will be the first of many projects together”.

Writer and producer for The Creative Universe, Tennexa Freeman said: “The Creative City Grants was a massive opportunity which allowed our organisation to transmit greatness in our own culture, nurture local talent and build long term relationships in terms of legacy”.

Director of The Creative Universe, Kieron ‘Konez’ Burke, added: “I am thrilled to direct this exciting piece, it engages and embraces young people in foster care communities and neurodivergent communities”.