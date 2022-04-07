Bedknobs and Broomsticks is currently running at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

A perfect stage adaptation of the 1971 part-animated movie of the same name, this enchanting new musical is touring the UK, delighting and astounding audiences as it goes.

It’s wartime Britain and trainee witch, Miss Eglantine Price, sets out to defeat the enemy by using her new found magical powers, aided and abetted by three orphaned evacuee children, Charlie, Carrie and Paul.

Then enter Emelius Brown, the head of the school of witchcraft, and together with a flying bed and Miss Price’s trusty broomstick, they set out on an adventure to find a particular spell with which to overthrow the approaching German troops.

The storyline could potentially be very sad given the fact that war is central to it, but in true fantasy style, the darker moments are carefully portrayed without being skipped over, to ensure that the younger members of the audience understand the importance of the period of history in which the story is set, but are not affected. Magic is the name of the game!

Nostalgia reminds us that the film cast was extraordinary, but Disney never settle for second best and so the performers in the stage version are equally carefully selected and thus all deliver captivating performances of their very own.

West End star Dianne Pilkington has taken the role of Eglantine Price and made it her very own, with just a respectful nod or two to the Angela Lansbury portrayal. Her vocal performance was outstanding and she is a consummate actress.

Charles Brunton as the bumbling professor Emelius Brown is both charismatic and eccentric, again offering superb vocals and energy in abundance.

Young Conor O’Hara makes his professional debut as Charlie Rawlins and this opportunity will definitely set him on the road to bigger and better roles. Meanwhile Sapphire Hagon as Carrie is appealing and confident and Haydn Court defies his tender years with a charming performance as Paul. The chemistry between the three youngsters was apparent and what talent!

Midlands-born performer, Rob Madge and his singing fish, aptly named Norton after the author of the original tale, Mary Norton, (and I am thrilled to say, my name too!) bring the world under the sea to life, with singing, colourful sea creatures and gentle comedy which provided some of the funniest lines of the evening.

The talented ensemble of very specific, wonderfully quirky characters move the props and scenery seamlessly throughout, as well as performing Neil Bettles’ outstanding choreography with ease.

Candice Edmunds’ direction is exceptional and as a result the show is pacy, slick and polished.

The show is all about the magic of course and so as you would expect, the special effects are nothing less than astonishing.

Of course, we know the bed can’t really fly, or can it? The armour doesn’t really come to life, or does it? Can a bear, a lion, a fish and a bird really talk? And how can a grown man change into a rabbit before your very eyes? No matter what your age, you could be forgiven for believing for a moment, as the effects are so realistic and technically outstanding.

Neil Bartram’s new music and lyrics blend perfectly with the Sherman Brothers’ original score and under the excellent musical supervision of Laura Bangay and the orchestra, bring the well-loved songs including The Beautiful Briny, Portobello Road and Substitutiary Locomotion to life. Remember the dancing shoes? Well, they are there too!

The costumes are in period and colourful, but with a distinctive, fairy-tale style and the whole feel of the show is quintessentially English, with impeccable staging and atmospheric lighting effects which are impressive to say the least.

Surely a West End-run beckons for this fascinating, ingenious show because it is pure, magical entertainment and one of the very best audiences can expect to see at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this year. Simply unmissable!