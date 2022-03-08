Dogs from across Midlands, UK and the world ready go to at Crufts 2022

Television presenter Sophie Morgan with some of the dogs that will be on show at Crufts at The NEC in Birmingham

More than 20,000 dogs of all breeds will be taking to the stage as Crufts returns to the NEC in Birmingham for the first time since 2020, having had to cancel last year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes dogs from Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire, showcasing breeds such as Dalmatian, Munsterlander, miniature Pinscher, Hungarian Pumi and Harriers, which will be back at the event for the first time since 1898.

The event was officially launched on Tuesday with a special event at the Toute Suite at the NEC, with TV presenter Sophie Morgan being joined by participants in the event and their owners ahead of the start of the event on Thursday.

She said: "I’m so happy Crufts is back.

"Every dog has its day at this amazing event and these three breeds making history are among them.

"I can’t wait for the show to officially begin on Thursday and to be a part of it, and meet lots more dogs."

Among the participants at Crufts will be 11-month-old Dalmatian Bella from Walsall and two-year-old Large Munsterlander Morgan from Cannock.

Bella will be a participant in the Utility Dalmation Junior event

Morgan will be competing in the Large Munsterlander Postgraduate Dog competition

Both are competing for the first time at Crufts, with Bella taking part in the Dalmatian Junior event, which sees her competing against other dogs in the show ring, on Saturday and Morgan will be in the Large Munsterlander Postgraduate dog event on Sunday, which will be about showing his pedigree.

For owners Emma Knight and Jo Morgan, it's an exciting and nervous time as they prepare to take to the stage with their dogs.

Emma, who owns Bella, said: "I'm nervous about Saturday as Bella has a little bit of a character to her, but the rest of the family are really excited and my daughter Alice loves puppies and dogs, so she's going to be in her element.

"She's going to be on the sideline with a t-shirt on supporting Bella and it's great that she will be there to support and great that Crufts is back after two years away."

Alice Knight will be there in support of Bella on Saturday

Jo, who will be entering Morgan in his first Crufts, said: "We're not from a showing family, we're just a normal family with a dog that we can show and I love it.

"My children will be coming with me, but this is a whole new experience for me as I've never been to Crufts as a spectator, let alone a participant, so I'm nervous, but really excited about the event."

Jo Horton said she was nervous, but also excited to enter Crufts with Morgan

Bella and Morgan will be part of more than 200 breeds who will be vying for the Best in Show title at Crufts.

Elsewhere at the show is the Discover Dogs zone, where visitors can meet and greet over 200 different breeds, speak to experts about what they are like to live with and care for, and find out which four-legged friend might be best suited to their lifestyle.

More than just a dog show, Crufts celebrates the many diverse roles that dogs play in our lives, and sees competitions such as The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award and the Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year competition.

There will also be Obreedience, in which different breeds compete against each other in teams to prove who is the ‘goodest dog’, and the ever popular fast-paced agility and flyball competitions.

This year will also see a record-breaking 16 hours of the Crufts TV show broadcast for dog-lovers across the UK on Channel 4 and More4.