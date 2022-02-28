Suzan Holder releases debut romcom novel as she signs book deal

Suzan Holder: credit Isabella Rubin (The Portfolio People)

The former journalist and TV producer, originally from Halesowen, started her writing career with a spell of work experience at the Express & Star in Wolverhampton.

She has now signed a two-book deal with One More Chapter and will release her first book, titled ‘Shake It Up, Beverley’, in April.

It tells the story of a Beatles mad single mum in her fifties who gets herself into trouble when she tries internet dating.

Lonely Bev in Liverpool wants to find someone to hold her hand but ends up crying ‘Help!’ when she finds herself making headline news instead.

Suzan has drawn on her years of experience as a reporter and executive producer on ‘Loose Women’ to put together this modern love story in which she has added her own love for music.

The cover of Suzan Holder's new book

She said: "Music is something that connects people and can instantly transport them to a particular place or time.

"For Beverley in the book it’s all about The Beatles, she has grown up with their music and it comforts her in times of trouble like nothing else can.

"The question is, will she ever find a man to love as much as she loves Paul McCartney?"

The book is adapted from Suzan’s original stage play Shake It Up, Baby, which has been performed around the UK and was scheduled for a major theatre tour prior to the pandemic.

It was released digitally in January and is due out as an audio book in March and in paperback in April, both available to pre-order here.