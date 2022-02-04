Sam’s all set to take on iconic book role

Samantha Womack

“The theatre feels to me kinder,” Womack said one recent afternoon, speaking from her north London perch situated not far from where the director Michael Fentiman’s theatricalisation of the time-honoured CS Lewis novel has been in rehearsal.

Womack is playing the villainous White Witch, one of the many figures from the children’s classic that is coming to three-dimensional life onstage. It reaches Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from March 8-12. But wouldn’t Womack, a veteran of EastEnders across many seasons, prefer the routine that comes with a long-running TV show?

“Actually, if I’m really honest, I’ve learned about myself that I like the creative control,” she says by way of elaboration, that comes with theatre-making at its best. You want to be able to do what you want creatively, and you tend to get that in the theatre. The lights go down,” she says referring to the start of each stage performance, “It’s you on your own for two hours. I relish that and can find it difficult to hand [the work] over to someone in TV who then plucks it up to be used in the editing suite. I find that soul-destroying.”

The material in any medium, though, has to be rewarding, which isn’t ever in doubt here. Womack recalls first engaging with Lewis’s immortal story when she was a girl before sharing it as an adult with her two children. “I remember for the first time encountering [Lewis’s] very vivid and descriptive world and I certainly recall the feeling of alienation of the refugee children” – the four Pevensie siblings at the book’s ever-beating heart. But only in playing the White Witch has she experienced the fascination that comes from reconsidering the tale from the inside out.

“Coming at it this way round is very different. What I’ve been able to realise is that the very same character I read as a child and who my children came to interpret later as someone fearsome and icy is in fact coloured with a neurosis and anxiety and unpredictability that I had never understood from the outside. We’re discovering that place where she’s ugly at the core but that it comes from her own desperate need to survive: the White Witch morphs into whatever the person she’s bullying wants her to be.”

What of the burden of expectation? Womack responds with a wry chuckle as befits someone whose stage CV has encompassed Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Morticia Addams in The Addams Family. “I remember on South Pacific, having not just to take over from [Broadway favourite] Kelli O’Hara but also coming up against the physicality of Mary Martin, who originated the role and was short and small and cartwheeling and there I was being 5’9” trying to find a way to make her move.”

In much the same way with the White Witch, Womack is aware that “there will be 10 people, each of whom has their own idea how the character should look and move, and sometimes they can work against each other.” Where does that leave her? Womack graciously defers to her colleagues: “I’m actually staggered by the level of artistry in this particular cast. With the director Michael [Fentiman], it’s not about ‘what are you feeling? stand here’. His main thing is that we are living and breathing together and that we are listening to everyone’s breath and that if we don’t, it won’t succeed. I just love this way of working – the freedom it gives you to perform.”