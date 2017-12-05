Sigrid in Birmingham on tour

After gaining success with the same BBC poll that lifted Walsall's Jorja Smith into the mainstream this year, she is heading back out on tour next year including a date at Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Sigrid’s rise has been rapid, from releasing her acclaimed debut Don’t Kill My Vibe EP, which has amassed more than100 million global streams, to playing two sold-out Scala gigs and announcing a Shepherds Bush Empire headline all in 10n months.

At only 21-years-old, Sigrid has also given her vocals to DC Comics' epic new action adventure Justice League in cinemas now on a powerful, haunting take on Leonard Cohen’s Everybody Knows.

From the tiny town of Ålesund in Norway, which sits at the entrance of a UNESCO-protected fjord surrounded by sea and mountains, Sigrid has risen to play many top festival stages this summer including Glastonbury, Latitude, Wilderness, Lollapalooza, Pitchfork Paris, and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

You can catch Sigrid on March 18 at Birmingham's O2 Institute. For tickets, currently priced from £20, see https://academymusicgroup.com/o2institutebirmingham/events/1018240/sigrid-tickets