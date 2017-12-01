Santan Dave, O2 Institute, Birmingham - review

At only 19 years of age Dave has already begun to cement himself as one of the pioneering young gunners ready to take over the UK music scene. Collaborating with heavy hitters such as MoStack and J Hus regularly, whilst producing his own solo work worthy of awards, Dave is certainly blazing his trail. Keeping in good company all the while working alongside fellow Londoner’s, AJ Tracey and Big Zuu every step of the way.

Having sold out venues up and down the country it is easy to see how Dave’s talents transform into collective calmness when gracing the stage.

Swapping his time between the ivory keys, the mechanical mic and the mixing deck, South London’s premiere punchline producer is clearly a wealth of creative talent. Which he demonstrated when admitting to not only penning the bars to his instant classic, How I Met My Ex, but also playing the piano and writing and producing the instrumental for the track too.

A feat of emotional and creative excellence, and one which when performed live to a packed out Birmingham crowd drew out such a response from the young artist that he had to remove himself from the stage. Demonstrating maturity and measured composure all in one.

On his return to the mic, Dave took no time to apologise for his actions, working straight back into his discography with all the presence of a seasoned veteran.

Santan Dave. Picture by: James Stride

Having shared the stage with the likes of J Hus earlier in the year, it was only right that he return to Birmingham for his own headline show, providing the perfect opportunity to work through the latest additions to his already classic collection.

Tracks such as Question Time, No Words and How I met My Ex were met with wild appreciation from the audience.

Whilst Dave’s older work, like his Spanish inspired track Tequila, and smooth slow dance song with J Hus titled Samantha, took fans back to Dave’s earlier days. Reminding everyone in attendance just why he’s rocketed from regular award nominee, to MOBO winner, in such a short space of time.

Not only does it take untold talent and creative backing to produce and distribute such high level work as Dave has, but it also takes stage presence and natural showmanship. Two things The 19-year-old has in bucket loads - enough so that he was calm and poised enough to bring a fan out from the crowd to share the stage with him, performing an energetic rendition of his AJ Tracey featured track, Thiago Silva.

At such a young age Santan Dave, or Dave as he is commonly known, has already demonstrated how in 2017 the work of a true lyricist is still very much appreciated and respected by the fans. Supported on tour by another one of the country’s great musical talents, Avelino, Birmingham’s Game over tour stop was an evening not to be missed.

With everything from emotional stage exits, to once in a lifetime fan moments and even a few mosh pit mishaps, the night had something for everyone. If you were lucky enough to be in attendance then you had an amazing time, and if you weren’t, make sure you catch Dave perform somewhere in the UK real soon.

By: James Stride