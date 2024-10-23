In pictures: Special day for Blind Date couple as they renewed vows at Pelsall church over weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Their beautiful wedding was attended by half the population of Pelsall, who watched as the happy couple tied the knot.

Sue and Alex met on the TV dating show Blind Date hosted by Cilla Black, and although they are now living in London, they returned to the Black Country this weekend to St Michael and All Angels Church for a very romantic trip down memory lane.

The couple attended a wedding fair held at the church, and renewed their vows on Sunday, where Alex gave a heartwarming speech about his 'beautiful wife'.

The Express & Star was there for the special day – take a look through the photo gallery.

Blind Date couple Alex and Sue Tatham opening the wedding weekend marking the 180th anniversary of Pelsall's St Michael's church, which consisted of a wedding fair and renewal of the couple's vows.

The look of love.

From left: Reverend Alison Morris, Alex, Barb Middleton, Sue, Councillor Rose Martin and Councillor Edward Lee.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 19/10/24. ..Blind Date couple, Alex and Sue Tatham are opening the wedding weekend marking 180th anniversary at Pelsalls St Michael's church - wedding fair and renewal of vows (Sunday). This is the opening of the weekend and they are renewing their vows on Sunday. ..

Sue and Alex Tatham.

A wedding dress stall was one of many set up at the church on the anniversary day.

The celebration attendees in a decorated hall.

One of the many wedding stalls set up at the church last weekend.

And even more beautiful dresses...

The happy couple.

There were smiles all round on the wedding day.

These days the couple live in London and Alex is clearly as smitten as ever with Sue, admitting he was 'nervous' for their big day.

Now their love story, which saw more than 17.5 million viewers tune in to a special Blind Date wedding episode, is taking the internet by storm after they were stopped in a London street by a visiting TikTok account, Meet Cutes NYC.