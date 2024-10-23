In pictures: Special day for Blind Date couple as they renewed vows at Pelsall church over weekend
Pelsall's Blind Date couple Alex and Sue Tatham revisited the church where they got married after meeting on a dating show back in 1991.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Their beautiful wedding was attended by half the population of Pelsall, who watched as the happy couple tied the knot.
Sue and Alex met on the TV dating show Blind Date hosted by Cilla Black, and although they are now living in London, they returned to the Black Country this weekend to St Michael and All Angels Church for a very romantic trip down memory lane.
The couple attended a wedding fair held at the church, and renewed their vows on Sunday, where Alex gave a heartwarming speech about his 'beautiful wife'.
The Express & Star was there for the special day – take a look through the photo gallery.
#
These days the couple live in London and Alex is clearly as smitten as ever with Sue, admitting he was 'nervous' for their big day.
Now their love story, which saw more than 17.5 million viewers tune in to a special Blind Date wedding episode, is taking the internet by storm after they were stopped in a London street by a visiting TikTok account, Meet Cutes NYC.