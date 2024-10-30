Murder investigation launched and teenager arrested after boy, 17, dies from stab wounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers were called to Station Road in Marston Green at around 6.20pm on Tuesday where they found the teenager.

He was treated by paramedics but sadly died from his injuries.

Police have now launched a murder investigation and arrested another 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody while investigations continue.

Superintendent Wayne Carter, of Solihull Police, said: "We know people will understandably be concerned and we will be in the area conducting inquiries throughout the day.

"We will have extra officers in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any information, or concerns, to get in touch."

The force added in a statement: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the victim's family and loved ones at this truly tragic time."

Police said anyone with information should call 101 and quote log 4239 29/10/24.