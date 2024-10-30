Wednesbury angler fined for fishing without a licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jarred Longmore of Horace Partridge Road, Wednesbury pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to fishing without a licence at Pool Hall Carp Fishery on April 6 this year.

The 24-year-old was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £135 costs and a £16 victim surcharge in the case at Northampton Crown Court on October 21,

The total came to over five times the cost of an annual road licence, which is £35.80

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We hope this case will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and bye laws for angling in England.

“Our officers are doing an important job to ensure people are fishing legally and taking action against those that aren’t.

“The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and this angler has been rightly punished for the illegal fishing.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“We inspect rod licences around the clock, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline on 0800 807060 or report them anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.