Man arrested in Walsall after suspected stolen car rammed into three cars injuring woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen car, a Ford Focus, on May Street in Bloxwich at around 3.10pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle sped off from officers before ramming another police car and hitting two other cars.

May Street, Bloxwich. Picture: Google

The driver fled the car before being detained a short distance away. A Ford Focus, suspected of being stolen, was found parked nearby.

A woman from one of the cars that was hit was admitted to hospital to be checked over.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft.

He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know the impact of vehicle crime on our communities and we'll continue to identify and arrest suspects.

"Enquiries are ongoing, anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting log 3075 of 29 Oct."