Rush hour pile up leads to five miles of tailbacks on M6 near Walsall

National Highways said two lanes were closed southbound near J10 for Walsall on Wednesday night.

The incident was described as a "multi-vehicle collision" by National Highways at 6pm who said that their traffic officers were en-route to the scene.

"There's a 75-minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion back to J11," a spokesperson said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

The incident was cleared at around 6.40pm, with National Highways saying while all lanes were now open, the five miles of congestion was still backed up to J11 but was starting "to ease".