Appeal launched to track down Walsall fridge flytipper

The local authority's fly-tipping force found a pile of fridges dumped on Suffolk Place cul-de-sac just off Bloxwich Road. The fridges had been dismantled, with the scrap metal removed and remains dumped.

Flytipped fridges in Suffolk Place

They believe the offender was in a commercial vehicle that would have had to reverse down the road to dump the fridges before making off onto Bloxwich Road.

A white transit van was also reportedly seen around the time of the incident.

Flytipped fridges in Suffolk Place

The area was cordoned off as part of the council’s ‘EnviroCrime’ initiative, which treats fly-tipped sites as crime scenes.

The initiative ensures that offenders are aware an investigation is underway and deter future fly-tipping incidents.

Suffolk Place, Walsall. Picture: Google

Councillor Kerry Murphy, Portfolio Holder for Street Pride at Walsall Council, said: "Given the significant number of fridges discarded, we suspect it involved a commercial vehicle. Our fly-tipping officers have been consulting with local residents, and a white transit van was reportedly seen around the time of the incident.

“If you possess any dash camera or doorbell footage, or if you witnessed the fly-tipping directly, we urge you to come forward. Any information you provide could be crucial in our efforts to prosecute those responsible for this blight on our community.”

Anyone with information on this fly-tipping incident is asked to contact Walsall Council by emailing flytipping@walsall.gov.uk.