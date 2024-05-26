Pablo Sarabia makes key claim in improved Wolves form

The Spain international, 32, enjoyed a strong second half of the season for Gary O’Neil’s side after limited opportunity in the opening three months.

Sarabia was a £4.4million recruit from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2023 and admits it took some time to adjust to the Premier League, Wolverhampton as a city and to ideas under, first, Julen Lopetegui and then O’Neil.

“I needed to adapt to the Premier League, this kind of league, but also the ideas of the coach and the city,” Sarabia said.

“Everything is hard, but now I think it’s a very good moment for me, for my family, for everyone because we’ve adapted in difficult situations, but we did and because of this I’m very happy here.”

He added: “I’ve enjoyed it a lot. This season wasn’t a very easy season for us because there was a lot of change at the beginning of the season, with a change of coach, but we’ve done everything to continue in the Premier League, and because of this I’m very proud of this team.

“I’m very proud of me because I had to work a lot and to adapt my way of playing to play here. I’m very happy here, my family as well.”

Sarabia highlights the Molineux comeback victory over Tottenham in November, where he was introduced as a late substitute to net an equaliser and assist Maria Lemina for a dramatic winner, as a turning point in his campaign.

The attacker could discover in the next 24 hours if he is included in Spain’s squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Sarabia was a starter for Spain in a friendly defeat to Colombia in March.

The assist for Lemina against Spurs was one of 10 for one of O’Neil’s chief creators this season.

He added of his key moment for Wolves this term: “Tottenham was a crazy game. It was very exciting, and because of this it was my favourite.

“It was a very good moment for me and made a difference for the season, and I was very happy for that moment.

“I enjoy it when I score – I enjoy it a lot for me and for the team, because I’m helping the team, but I liked the assist because we got the victory, and this moment was very exciting for the team and for the club.

“Always I try to see this kind of pass, and because of this Mario knows me and he decided to go to the space at that moment.”